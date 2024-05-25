Get the Garmin Lily 2 for $50 Off

If you're shopping for a smartwatch that is not only fashionable, keeps track of your sleep, all your workouts and more, the Garmin Lily 2 is our top pick. The Garmin Lily 2 is the successor of the Lily, and currently 20% off the regular price and now $200 during the Memorial Day deals on Amazon. You can also get this same deal on the Garmin website, if Amazon runs out of inventory.

The Lily was specifically designed for women and is slimmer, sleeker and less bulky than a traditional smartwatch. It's also one of our top fitness tracker picks for smaller wrists. The Lily 2 has similar features compared to its predecessor with some minor differences: more detailed sleep tracking with a score and more fitness mode options. Despite it's more delicate appearance, the Lily still functions like other smartwatches and keeps track of your sleep duration and quality, hydration, workout modes like dance fitness mode (if you like taking Zumba or other dance classes) and connects to 18 sports apps, as well as stress-tracking, blood oxygen levels and even monitoring menstrual cycles.

Similar to other smartwatches, you'll be able to answer calls, emails, texts and other messages on your watch when you're out and about. If you're not sure if the Lily 2 is the right fit for you, you can always opt for the original Lily--currently only a $16 difference on Amazon---and then decide if you want the upgraded features.