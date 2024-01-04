Apple Fitness Plus Adds Rihanna and Britney Workouts, New 'Sound' Meditations

Fitness Plus, Apple's subscription service for iPhone and Apple Watch users, is getting a refresh this year. New workouts with huge music stars, new meditations featuring tranquil sounds and tones, new workourts for golfers and an integration with Time to Walk and Apple Podcasts will all start rolling out Jan. 8.

Apple is revamping the Artist Spotlight workout series, kicking off a line of popular musicians starting with Rihanna and then Britney Spears and U2, with Usher joining the lineup to coincide with his Super Bowl halftime appearance. It's apparently the first time Rihanna has licensed her music to any workout app.

On a more relaxing note, the app's meditations are getting a new Sound theme, which will feature tranquil tones, rhythms and deep reverberations meant to soothe and engage someone during a meditation with light guidance from a trainer. This may be a more relaxing complement to other more involved or guided meditations featured on Fitness Plus.

Also this year, Fitness Plus is moving some episodes of its podcast-like feature, Time to Walk, into Apple's actual podcast portal, Apple Podcasts. Subscribers of Fitness Plus will be able to access 50 episodes on the podcast app at launch in addition to the fitness app, and people who don't pay for the subscription will be able to access 10 episodes for free. Time to Walk episodes feature notable people like Al Roker, Dolly Parton and more.

Lastly, Apple announced a new workout for golfers on Fitness Plus with an emphasis on strength, core and yoga, as well as a deal with Anytime Fitness: Memberships come with a free Fitness Plus subscription and prospective members of the nationwide gym can get three free months of Fitness Plus when they sign up. Similarly, Fitness Plus subscribers can get 30 days of Anytime Fitness free when they sign up for a 12-month membership.

Fitness Plus subscriptions cost $10 (£10, AU$15) per month or $80 annually. It's free for new subscribers for three months if you buy an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

