Apple Fitness Plus Available to All iPhone Users This Fall

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

During Apple's "Far Out" event Wednesday, we were introduced to the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and luxury Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro. Along with the exciting new fitness features on the new Apple Watches, Apple has made getting a workout with its fitness subscription service even more accessible. Apple announced that starting Sept. 12, Apple Fitness Plus will be available to all iPhone users -- without the need of an Apple Watch.

The update will be available in all 21 countries where the service is offered. The fitness service first launched two years ago and features over 3,000 workout classes and meditations. Originally you were expected to have an Apple Watch to keep track of your metrics, but now you'll only need an iPhone to sign up. You'll also be able to interchangeably access Apple Fitness Plus on your iPad or Apple TV.

Apple Fitness Plus also unveiled a new collection of classes to spruce up its catalog. The new collections have titles such as Pilates for More Than Your Core, Train to Row a Fast 2,000 Meters, Run Your First 5K, Get into a Groove with Dance, and Resilience for Life's Ups and Downs.

The service's app is also getting a few enhancements, including new awards for personal records, streaks and major milestones. For those using an Apple Watch, its new WatchOS 9 software will now include additional onscreen guidance, along with trainer coaching to help you get the most out of your workouts. These include classes like Intensity for HIIT, Cycling, Rowing and Treadmill. The other plus is that you don't need Apple TV to stream Apple Fitness Plus workouts. Now you can use AirPlay to stream workouts on compatible third-party devices.

A subscription for Apple Fitness Plus is available for $10 per month or $80 for the year and can be shared with up to five other family members.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.