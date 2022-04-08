Ferrero Recalls Some Kinder Chocolates in US: Check These Easter Treats

Ferrero USA/CNET

Chocolate company Ferrero USA is recalling two Kinder products in the US because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The products are the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket, according to a notice Thursday from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment boxes were sold at Costco stores in northern California and in northern Nevada, as well as at BJ's Wholesale Club Stores. The Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats baskets were sold at 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

No cases of salmonella from the candy have been reported in the US, but the two products were manufactured in a facility where the bacteria was detected. There have been reported cases of salmonella in consumers in Europe who ate products made in the same facility.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps and can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Check for these best by dates and codes to see if you have have a recalled product.

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment:

Best-by date and location: July 18, 2022 (back panels)

Lot codes and location: 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel)

UPC code and location: 09800 52025 (right side panel)

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket:

Best-by date and location: July 30, 2022 (bottom of package)

Lot codes and location: 03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package)

UPC code and location: 09800 60209 (bottom of package)

Consumers who purchased the affected product should contact Ferrero customer service at 1-800-688-3552 or online for a refund.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.