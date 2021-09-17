FDA panel votes to recommend third shot for some Pfizer vaccine recipients

Morsa Images/Getty Images

During a day-long meeting Friday, an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted against recommending a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for everyone age 16 and older who received the two-dose regimen.

However, in a subsequent vote, the committee voted that adults age 65 and older and people at risk of severe COVID-19 should get an extra dose because the known benefits outweigh the known and unknown risks.

The committee voted 16-2 against a third dose following Pfizer's two-dose regimen mainly because of a lack of data. Members who voted "no" cited a lack of evidence that the benefits of a third dose for most people would outweigh the unknown risks of another shot. Some committee members pointed out the risk of myocarditis, a rare side effect which is mostly seen in younger men.

The Biden administration had hoped the booster plan for Pfizer recipients would begin as early as Sept. 20, but that depended on approval from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendation by the FDA panel isn't binding, but the agency will likely accept the recommendation and make a decision by early next week, The New York Times reported.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.