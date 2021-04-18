Facebook, Twitter reportedly partner with White House on vaccine push

Sarah Tew/CNET

The White House has reportedly enlisted the aid of social media to promote information about vaccine eligibility.

The Biden administration has partnered with Facebook and Twitter to send push notifications promoting President Joe Biden's new deadline for states to make all US residents 16 and older eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Axios reported Sunday. Biden had originally tasked states with opening eligibility to all adults by May 1 but later revised that target to April 19.

The media push comes amid news that half of all adults in the US have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Across the country, nearly 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Still, there's concern that hesitation over getting vaccinated may increase in light of US heath officials' recommendation that the rollout of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine be paused in the US after six people developed rare blood clots within two weeks of vaccination. But the recommendation isn't expected to have a significant impact on Biden's vaccination plan, as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for less than 5% of the recorded shots in the US to date.

As part of its effort to get the word out, the administration will also email social media toolkits to 6,000 community partners, including churches and doctors, to help Axios reported. Vice President Kamala Harris will also participate in the publicity campaign.

The White House, Facebook and Twitter didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

