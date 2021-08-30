EU to recommend COVID-19 travel restrictions on US, report says

Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The European Union is expected to recommend ending nonessential travel from the US on Monday. Three EU officials proposed the restriction amid surges in the United States' COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, according to a report from The New York Times.

Due to the proposal, the US will reportedly be removed from the EU's "safe list" of countries. US residents who wish to travel the 27 nations of the EU could face quarantine and testing requirements in order to travel, according to the Times.

The Council of EU countries are "in charge of reviewing and where relevant updated the list of countries from where travel should be possible," a European Commission spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement Monday. The decision will ultimately be based on "the evaluation of the health situation." The European Council didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The majority of European countries previously removed COVID-19 travel restrictions and reopened their borders for nonessential travel to the US in June.

The US has seen over 3.7 million cases and 24,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 28 days, according to data from John Hopkins University. The spike in infections are largely due to the delta variant. The highly contagious strain continues to spread across the US, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.