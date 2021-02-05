US Department of Defense

If you've been vaccinated against the coronavirus, you have plenty of reason to celebrate -- just don't do it by posting a photo of your vaccination card to social media, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday. In a blog post, the FTC points out that your vaccination card contains personal information, like your name and birth date, which bad actors can use to piece together a profile of you that could help them steal your identity.

Instead, the FTC recommends you jump on a similar but far safer trend: vaccine selfies. The agency suggests you post a photo of your bandage or the sticker you get showing you've received the vaccine.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.