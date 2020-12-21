COVID-19 tests are now required for flights from UK to NY on Delta, British Airways

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Delta and British Airways will now require passengers flying from the United Kingdom to New York to present a negative COVID-19 test before departure. Shortly after Cuomo tweeted that British Airways would require the negative test, he tweeted that Delta Airlines had also agreed.

"We can't let history repeat itself with this new virus variant," Cuomo wrote.

The airline changes are in response to a new coronavirus strain detected in the United Kingdom and spreading rapidly through southern England. The variant was first identified in September and is being closely monitored by experts.

Virgin Atlantic, which Cuomo also mentioned in his original tweet, said that it would be temporarily suspending passenger service to some of its destinations.

"If a customer's flight is canceled, our team will contact them and provide the option to rebook or request a refund," Virgin Atlantic said in a statement on Twitter. "If a flight is still scheduled to operate, customers have the option to rebook, with a name change and two date change fees waived, for a new travel date up until 31 December 2022."

