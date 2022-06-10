COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Air Travelers Entering US to End

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The requirement for air travelers entering the US to get a negative COVID-19 test before departure will end at 12:01 on Sunday, June 12, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing an anonymous senior Biden administration official. The announcement may come Friday.

Travelers entering the US have had to present negative results since the beginning of 2021, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seemingly determined it's no longer necessary based on available science and data. The requirement could be reinstated if a more transmissible COVID 19 strain surfaces.

Neither the White House nor the CDC immediately responded to requests for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.