Colleges, states sue after ICE says foreign students can't stay if schools go online-only

James Martin/CNET

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on July 6 that international students whose universities remain online-only in the fall are required to transfer schools or leave the US. This creates a huge dilemma for such students because many universities plan to use online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ICE, which oversees the US Student Exchange and Visitor Program and issues foreign students academic and vocational visas, said in its new rule that the "US Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester."

On Monday, 17 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration with the aim of blocking ICE's rule to revoke foreign students' visas if they take a full online workload in the fall. The lawsuit alleges a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

"The Trump administration didn't even attempt to explain the basis for this senseless rule, which forces schools to choose between keeping their international students enrolled and protecting the health and safety of their campuses," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is spearheading a lawsuit, said in a statement. Healey described the change as a "cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel international students amidst the pandemic."

That follows Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday against the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to try to stop the change.

"ICE's action leaves hundreds of thousands of international students with no educational options within the United States," the suit states. "Just weeks from the start of the fall semester, these students are largely unable to transfer to universities providing on-campus instruction, notwithstanding ICE's suggestion that they might do so to avoid removal from the country."

ICE said international students who are already in the US and are planning to take online classes in the fall will need to transfer to a university offering in-person instruction or risk potential deportation. If students choose to leave the US, ICE said they can continue online learning from their home country.

The agency's preexisting regulations ban a full course load of online classes, but ICE allowed international students to finish their spring semester remotely because of the pandemic. Under the updated guidelines, students planning on attending schools that use the "hybrid model," part online and part in-person instruction, may be allowed to stay in the US for the fall semester if their university files with the agency beforehand.

ICE's new guidelines come at a time when many schools are grappling with how to reopen after switching to remote learning in the spring. Harvard University said that it'll let 40% of undergraduates on campus but continue online classes. California State University, the nation's largest four-year public university system, said in May that classes across its 23 campuses will primarily be virtual for the fall semester.

