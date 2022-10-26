Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria.

The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a break in the skin," the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in an alert on Tuesday.

Individuals with weakened immune systems or external medical devices are at particular risk. In 2017, drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa caused roughly 32,600 infections in hospital patients and led to an estimated 2,700 deaths in the US.

The CPSC said no injuries have been reported so far, and "people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

Eight different varieties of Pine-Sol have been recalled, including:

Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaner in lavender clean, sparkling wave and lemon fresh scents

Clorox Pro Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner in lavender clean, sparkling wave, lemon fresh and orange energy scents

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol lemon fresh cleaner

The affected products were all manufactured at a Clorox factory in Forest Park, Georgia, between January 2021 and September 2022, according to the recall notice, and were sold both online on Amazon and at national chains like Dollar Tree, Publix, Target and Walmart.

The recalled bottles have date codes beginning with the prefix "A4" and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, and are sold in bottles ranging from 28. oz to 175 oz.

Consumers who have one or more of the recalled Pine-Sol products have been advised to take a picture of their 12 digit UPC codes and date codes and then throw them away.

A website for refunds has been set up by Clorox. Customers who have a receipt will receive the full purchase price back, while those without one will be refunded the manufacturer's suggested retail price.

Those with questions regarding this recall should call 855-378-4982.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.