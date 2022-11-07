Clarks Recalls Shoes Due to Toxic Chemical Hazard

Clarks recalled the navy colored canvas shoes in one of its lines due to a toxic chemical danger, according to an announcement published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) last week. It applies to the Breeze Ave, Breeze Shore and Breeze Step women's shoe lines.

They aren't included in the CPSC release, but Clarks' recall page also lists its navy Brinkley Ave, Brinkley Shore and Brinkley Step as being part of the recall.

"Prolonged and direct contact with the shoes' upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects," it wrote.

Benzidine, which was once regularly used to produce clothing dyes, can increase the risk of developing bladder cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The shoes -- which have blue uppers and white soles -- sold about 113,000 units in the US during the spring/summer 2022 season (around 10,000 were also sold in Canada).

Anyone who bought these shoes should immediately stop wearing them and visit Clarks' recall page for instructions on how to receive a full refund. You'll need to upload a photo of shoes, and you can either get a pre-paid shipping label to send them or return them to the store you bought them at.

You can also call Clarks America at 800-480-5092 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or email at productrecall@customerreply.clarks.com.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.