Check Your Fridge: Over 50,000 Pounds of Salami, Sausage Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

You might want to rethink that charcuterie board at your next dinner party. Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled approximately 52,914 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Sunday.

During routine inspection, FSIS found a possible source of listeria on the manufacture's conveyor machinery, said Chris Bowler, CEO of Daniele International, in a statement to CNET. The recalled products bear the establishment number "Est. 54" and were shipped to retail locations nationwide between Dec. 23, 2022 through Jan. 17, 2023, according to the USDA.

Eight different sausage products were included in the recall. If any of these are in your fridge, the USDA urges you to throw them away or return them immediately.

These include:

6-oz. plastic tray of "FREDERIK'S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of "Boar's Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell by date 4/14/23.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions of consumption, according to the USDA. Listeria can cause a serious infection in older people, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant people and newborns, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Our Food Safety team took immediate action to fully sanitize our equipment and test the quality of our products," Bowler said. "While we are confident our products were produced safely, and while we have not received any consumer complaints regarding this concern, we support the decision to issue a recall of potentially impacted products out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers."

