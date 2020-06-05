Celebrate fatherhood with 2-packs of dad-themed face masks for $14

Daily Steals

There was a time when the only thing you absolutely needed when you left the house was a wallet and house keys. These days, add a face mask to that list of essentials. And while it was initially hard to find masks (I paid $40 for 5 disposable masks back in April), these days you can get good quality masks at affordable prices. With Father's Day around the corner, I wanted to point out a couple of dad-themed mask deals, both from our friends at Daily Steals, that'll cost you two for $14 when you use coupon code CNETMSK at checkout.

Daily Steals These 100% poly filament moisture-wicking masks have holes for looping behind your ears and are washable and re-usable. Apply code CNETMSK at checkout to get the discount. There are a dozen packs to choose from with designs printed over the mouth that include: Best Dad Ever Dad: The Man, The Myth, The Legend The Walking Dad Grandpas are Dads without Rules ...and others.

Daily Steals These 100% poly filament moisture-wicking masks have holes for looping behind your ears and are washable and re-usable. Apply code CNETMSK at checkout to get the discount. There are 21 2-packs to choose from with sports ball team designs printed over the mouth. Designs include Baltimore, Buffalo, Detroit, New England, Seattle, and others.

