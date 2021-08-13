CDC panel votes to recommend third COVID shot for some immunocompromised people

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

An advisory panel to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that some people who are immunocompromised receive a third dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vote comes a day after the US Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization for individuals with certain immunocompromising conditions to receive a third shot of mRNA vaccine, at least 28 days after their second dose. The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't included.

Those advised by the CDC panel to get an added dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine include organ transplant patients and individuals under treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, The Washington Post reported. The third Pfizer dose applies to people 12 and older, the Moderna to those 18 and up.

The CDC will publish specific clinical recommendations for health care providers and their patients Friday, the panel said, clearing up any confusion on who can get a third shot.

In a release Thursday, the FDA said data suggests a third shot could help protect patients with "moderate or severe" immunocompromising conditions, including those who are "solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

