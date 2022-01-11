CDC director says her COVID comment actually highlighted COVID vaccine effectiveness

Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, debunked false claims stemming from a recent interview, saying Tuesday that she was "taken out of context." Her comments, made on Friday during a segment of Good Morning America, were actually about how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are -- which differs from what conspiracy theorists took from her edited comment.

In the GMA video clip shared on social media, the CDC director can be heard saying, "The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75%, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities." What was missing from the clip was her statement that the people who died were a very small number of those vaccinated, according to a large study the CDC published last week.

Conspiracy theorists used the edited clip to affirm their beliefs that the only people dying from COVID are those with multiple comorbidities. In reality, the study showed that the COVID vaccines work, with only 0.003% of those in the study dying. Of that 0.003%, 75% had at least four comorbidities.

"The study was a cohort of 1.2 million people who were vaccinated and 36 people passed [away], demonstrating the remarkable effectiveness of our vaccines," Walenksy told the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee's Tuesday hearing titled Addressing New Variants: A Federal Perspective on the COVID-19 Response.

Walensky explains how she was taken out of context by Republicans when she said that a high percentage of vaccinated people who have died from Covid had significant comorbidities pic.twitter.com/ACYhcmJkmg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2022

The aired clip of Good Morning America has been removed, and a new clip has taken its place with the added context about the study. On the show's YouTube page, the video ends with a message saying "This video clip has been updated to include an extended version of a GMA interview with Centers for Disease Control Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky. A shorter version edited for time was broadcast on Friday, January 7."

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.