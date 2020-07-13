California reverses reopening decisions as coronavirus surges

John Hopkins University

California has reversed course on reopening during COVID-19, with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday saying the state will close all bars. Indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms statewide must also be closed. Newsom cited coronavirus cases spreading "at alarming rates" in California.

In addition, 30 Californian counties must close indoor operations for gyms, hair salons, barbershops, malls, places of worship, non-critical offices and personal care services.

The counties impacted are Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Sacramento, Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Yolo, Yuba and Ventura.

The Los Angeles and San Diego school districts on Monday also announced they will be continuing online-only learning when school starts again in the fall.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. There are now almost 13 million confirmed cases globally. In the US, there have been 3.3 million cases confirmed and over 135,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. A vaccine may not arrive until 2021.

