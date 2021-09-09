Biden will reportedly sign executive order requiring COVID vaccines for federal employees

Paul Biris/Getty

President Biden will sign an order requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all federal employees and employees of contractors with the federal government, according to reports by CNN and The Washington Post.

The order won't allow employees an option to get tested for COVID-19 regularly and face other requirements if they decide not to get the vaccine, which was the previous regulation for government employees that Biden announced in July.

Biden is scheduled to speak about the order at 5 p.m. ET, according to the Post. It's also expected that he'll address the nation's coronavirus booster plan for fully vaccinated people.

The executive order is another step in the country's COVID-19 vaccine push, which was expected to see an increasing number of businesses and governments mandating coronavirus vaccines after Pfizer's received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in late August.

As of Sept. 8, 75.2% of US adults have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.