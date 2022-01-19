Biden to give out 400 million N95 masks amid COVID-19 surge, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Biden administration reportedly plans to distribute roughly 400 million N95 masks to the public as COVID-19 cases surge in the US, driven by the omicron variant. The masks be available through pharmacies and community health centers by early February for people to pick up for free, reported Politico on Tuesday, citing a White House official.

The non-surgical N95 masks will reportedly come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

