Editors' note: This story contains sexually explicit language and descriptions, and is not suited for younger readers.

Shopping for vibrators has never been better or easier than it is today. These products have come a long way from the brightly colored, animal-themed models that made waves in the '80s and '90s. Now you can buy everything from a simple vibrator with just one setting, all the way up to more advanced devices that use micro-robotics to mimic human movements.

Vibrators and other select sex toys have transcended the taboo to enter the mainstream in recent years. You can now purchase them on , at Urban Outfitters and even from . They've been a prominent part of pop culture since the late '90s (who could forget the from Sex in the City?). According to a 2017 survey, vibrators make up more than 70% of the sex toys owned by people who identify as women.



With all the options available today, it can be challenging to find the best vibrator for you. But we've found the leading contenders for best vibrator, with an option to stimulate every preference and budget.

A quick primer on vibrators

"If you look at the categories of vibrators, you can kind of pare down everything into wands, 'twice as nice' and bullets," says Coyote Amrich, director of purchasing and product development for and .

Bullet and wand vibrators do the same thing -- external stimulation on parts of your body, such as the clitoris. While bullet has been used to describe small, bullet-shaped vibrators, Amrich uses that label more broadly to categorize vibrators that are not specifically designed to be inserted into the body and focus on clitoral stimulation. You can find bullets in countless designs, from a to a and everything in between.

Wand vibrators have a handle with a rounded top that vibrates, and they're available in many different sizes. Twice as nice vibrators are designed to be inserted into the body to stimulate the clitoris and G-spot. That Rabbit vibrator that took the world by storm is a "twice as nice."

As vibrators have become more mainstream, the types of products out there have expanded. For example, in the last few years, so-called air suction devices have seen a surge of popularity, starting with the launch of the Womanizer (yes, I cringe at that sex toy name too) a few years back. Because of their popularity, there are a few air suction devices on this list too.

Whether you've never owned a vibrator before or want to add to your collection, we've rounded up some of the top models you can purchase today. We'll update this list periodically as we review new products.

PlusOne Looking for a basic vibrator, or an entry-level device? Buy this. The PlusOne Vibrating Bullet is made of body-safe silicone, it's rechargeable, waterproof and only costs $10 -- which is far less expensive than many battery-operated plastic models you can find. It has 10 vibration settings and more than 1,000 five-star reviews, so it's a safe bet. If you're looking for the best of the best bullet vibes, the We-Vibe Tango is considered by many to be it. This $80 bullet vibrator gets praise for delivering strong, rumbly vibrations that you typically don't get from something so small -- Cosmopolitan's review describes this mini vibrator as smaller than a tube of mascara.

Je Joue If and when you're ready to upgrade from a bullet vibrator to something bigger and insertable, try the Je Joue G-Spot Bullet Vibrator. Yes, I know Je Joue calls it a bullet, but it's bigger and more versatile than its name suggests. It has a bulbous tip designed to stimulate the G-spot, but it can also be used for external simulation. With five speed settings and seven vibration patterns, it'll work for most people's stimulation preferences. The soft-touch silicone and jewel-toned color makes it look far more sophisticated than many inexpensive plastic vibrators out there.

Vibratex When you talk about vibrators, there's no name more well known than the Magic Wand. This classic vibrator has been around for decades and is still one of the best-selling vibrators on the market. In fact, it's the top-selling vibrator for both Good Vibrations and online adult store Lovehoney. "The Magic Wand is still our No. 1 seller. We carry other wands, but it's still the best. It has a reputation like no other," says Amrich. The $65 model has a classic design that provides powerful vibration and must be plugged in while in use, while the newer, rechargeable model is $150. Be warned that this vibrator has a reputation of being very powerful, so it probably shouldn't be the first vibrator that you buy. If you'd prefer a more compact wand, or one that's battery operated, try the Vibratex Mystic Wand Vibrator ($80). It's made by the same company as the Magic Wand, but this model is much smaller and easier to travel with.

Satisfyer Neither of the above wand vibrators above are fully waterproof vibrator options, so if you're looking for that particular feature, try the Satisfyer Wand-er Woman. It's waterproof (IPX7), comes with five vibration intensities and 10 different patterns and has an extra-long wand massager design to help you reach basically anywhere, which is helpful for people with larger bodies or limited mobility.

Lelo This two-in-one vibrator has a far more modern design than the original Rabbit vibrator. It's more advanced too. It uses "WaveMotion technology" that allows the larger arm of the Ina Wave to curl in the same way human fingers making a "come hither" gesture do. That kind of finger vibrator motion stimulates the G-spot, while the external arm acts as a clitoral stimulator. Another highly praised rabbit-style vibrator is the We Vibe Nova ($150), which features a flexible arm that moves with you and has 10 vibration settings.

Unbound Bender is the opposite of a rabbit vibrator -- it's smaller, more minimalist and bendable -- but this vibrating toy is designed to work just like one. You can bend this small vibrator to fit your body, a huge plus if you feel like most vibrators don't work with your anatomy. Because it's so compact, you can use it with a partner too. It has 10 vibration speeds and patterns and is made from body-safe silicone.

Womanizer The Womanizer was the first air suction toy of its kind and it completely transformed the sex toy industry. It uses pulses of air and gentle vibrations on and around the clitoris to simulate the feeling of oral sex and oral stimulation, and because of that, it's become hugely popular in the last few years. The Womanizer Premium is a fully waterproof vibrator that offers 12 intensity levels to fit most anyone's needs and has an autopilot feature that controls the pulses of air and vibrations for you. "It's really a great option because it has Smart Silence, so when it's touching your body, it turns on and then when you pull it away from your body, it turns off," says Amrich.

Satisfyer I totally get that $200 is a lot for a sex toy you might not like until you try it. That's where Satysfier comes in. Its Pro 2 model offers a similar clitoral stimulation to the Womanizer, but for much less. It also has a whisper-quiet motor and is waterproof. You don't get all of the same features as you would with the Womanizer Premium (like the autopilot or Smart Silence features), but at that price, I wouldn't expect them.

Splurge-worthy and innovative vibrators

These vibrators are at the high end of the sex-toy price range, but they're worth including for their unique, innovative features.

Lioness The Lioness Vibrator uses built-in sensors to see how your body responds to it, and offers insight on what kind of stimulation works best for your sexual pleasure via a companion app. If you struggle to have an orgasm, or want more data on the ones you have, this is your best bet. Of course, you'll have to be OK with using a vibrator that collects anonymous data about you.

Lora DiCarlo Calling the Osé a vibrator isn't quite right because it uses microrobotics to mimic human movements, such as licking, sucking and stroking. The second-generation of the device, the Osé 2, has an updated design that's adjustable to fit a lot of bodies, given that everyone's anatomy is different. If you have the cash to spare and want what is essentially the Rolls-Royce of vibrators, you can't go wrong with this.

How I chose these products

To pick products for this list, I started with data on the best-selling vibrators from some of the biggest online adult stores, including , and . I consulted with experts in the field about the current product landscape and picked brands that have a reputation for creating high-quality products. I also scoured sites that review sex toys for recommendations.

I only chose vibrators made out of body-safe, nonporous materials: 100% silicone (not silicone blends) and hard plastic. According to Planned Parenthood, sex toy products made from silicone blends, jelly rubber, PVC, vinyl, TPR, TPE, elastomer or other rubbery plastics can absorb germs that can lead to infections, even if you wash them diligently.

Look out for knock-offs

While shopping for vibrators online -- especially on Amazon and eBay -- you'll see a ton of knock-offs. By that I mean products that look like the ones listed here, and may even have similar names, but are less expensive than the name-brand ones. Buying one of these cheaper vibrators isn't like buying cheap knock-off Apple AirPods. Cheap headphones might have so-so sound quality, or might break down after six months, but they won't harm you. But because you use a vibrator on sensitive parts of your body, using one made out of unsafe materials can cause serious health issues.

There are two things to watch out for: a suspiciously low price, and missing information on what it's made of. If you find a vibrator that looks just like an expensive vibrator with a much lower price tag, or one that doesn't specifically call out what materials it's made of, steer clear.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.