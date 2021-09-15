About 1 in 500 Americans have died from COVID

Somchai um-im/Getty Images

Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, at least 663,929 people in the US have died from COVID-19 (the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 660,380 COVID-19 deaths in the US as of Sept. 14). The US population was 332,742,545 on Sept. 14, according the United States Census Bureau.

The Washington Post earlier reported the pandemic milestone experts have said might be inevitable as contagious new variants such as delta continue to form and circulate while a significant portion of the country doesn't have immunity to the coronavirus. According to Sept. 14 data from the CDC, 54% of the total US population is fully vaccinated.

The majority of Americans who've died from the coronavirus are people age 65 and older, with the biggest percentage of COVID-19 deaths, roughly 30%, being those of people 85 and older, according to the CDC. But certain groups and communities have been hit harder by the pandemic, and at younger ages. Black, Latino, American Indian and Alaska Native communities have seen a disproportionately large number of people in their 30s, 40s and 50s die from COVID-19, the Post reported.

As summer comes to a close but the pandemic hasn't, schools and businesses continue to open, which in part has inspired the Biden administration to use more authority and impose vaccine mandates for millions of workers.

Also amid the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, and severe illnesses and deaths mainly in the unvaccinated, more hospitals are nearing capacity for patients who need a bed. According to a New York Times report, one in four hospitals are now reporting that more than 95% of ICU beds are full. In June, less than one in 10 hospitals had "dangerously high occupancy rates," per the Times.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.