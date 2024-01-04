Windows Users Can Grab Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 and Learn to Use It for $40
Get lifetime access to Office productivity apps, along with over 100 lessons to help you effectively use the most popular programs.
Getting access to Microsoft Office productivity apps outside of work or school can get expensive. Buying a license outright will set you back by over $400, and signing up for a Microsoft 365 subscription will cost you at least $7 a month. If you don't need the latest version of Office, StackSocial is offering Windows users lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019, along with the Microsoft Office 2019 Basics Bundle, for just $40 right now -- that's a savings of $248. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
This version of Office 2019 Professional Plus includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access. StackSocial has offered the 2019 edition for both Windows and Mac at a great discount before, but this bundle also includes lifetime access to 106 lectures that will teach beginners the basics of how to efficiently use Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook -- all for the same price. That free training makes this a better deal for Windows users. (Unfortunately, there isn't a Mac version of this deal available.)
As with previous deals we've covered concerning Office apps, the license provided will work for a single computer, so you won't be able to install the apps across multiple devices. And that means that if you computer fails or you choose to upgrade to something else, you probably won't be able to transfer it. Additionally, you won't have access to certain features like OneDrive cloud storage or Microsoft Copilot.
Microsoft will offer extended support for this version through Oct. 14, 2025, though there is always a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time. That said, we've been running other versions of Office from StackSocial since early 2022 and it still works just fine.
