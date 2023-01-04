Live: CES 2023 Live Blog LG OLED TVs Netflix Cancels '1899' Quadrantids Meteor Shower New Dell Laptops Nvidia, Foxconn Plan for Future Self-Driving Cars Nvidia GeForce Ultimate Free Trial Boost Your Mental Health
Upgrade to a Mesh Router System With 20% Off Nest WiFi Pro

Get reliable home internet and eliminate dead zones with a mesh router system that equips your home with Wi-Fi 6E.
The Google Nest WiFi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E 3-pack is displayed against a blue background.
Mesh routers deliver fast, powerful performance that help eliminate dead spots and buffering throughout your entire home -- and they're easy to set up, too -- which is why so many people are upgrading. A reliable mesh system can be pricey, though. If you've been considering updating your current Wi-Fi system, now is the time. Amazon has Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh routers marked down right now, saving you 20% on one, two or three routers. 

Google Nest WiFi Pro routers equip your home with Wi-Fi 6E for super fast speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps that make streaming, video calls and web surfing easy. You'll have three bands of access, including 2.4 GHz, 5GHz and 6 GHz. Not only will your network performance improve with a strong and consistent connection, but Nest WiFi Pro also diagnoses and fixes common issues on its own, prioritizes high-bandwidth activites, includes automatic security updates for protection, provides parental controls for managing screen time or blocking explicit content and allows you to create a guest network with its own password. Plus, you'll be able to see all connected devices on your network using the Google Home app and pause any unknown devices you don't want using your internet.  

Right now you'll save $41 on a single Nest WiFi Pro router, bringing the price to $159 for 2,200 square feet of coverage. Or for larger spaces, get a two-pack for $239 -- a $61 discount. Two of these routers will provide coverage for up to 4,400 square feet. And for large spaces or coverage that expands into your outdoor spaces, consider grabbing a three-pack with coverage for up to 6,600 square feet. It will run you just $320 with the 20% discount, saving you $80 off the list price. 

Note that Nest WiFi Pro is not compatible with previous generations of Nest WiFi or Google WiFi, so if you're upgrading, you'll want to replace your entire system. 

