Trust Me, You Need to Buy This Lululemon Workout Dupe from Amazon

Last summer I did a complete overhaul of my workout wardrobe. I finally threw away my too-small high school gym shorts and my homemade cut-off tank-tops that were one wash away from disintegrating. I was looking for new athletic clothes that would last longer and look nicer, but most importantly that were inexpensive.

Well, folks, I'm happy to say that scrolling on TikTok actually resulted in a purchase that genuinely makes me excited to workout. It's the flattering, versatile Swiss army knife of shirts, . And this already-cheap workout top is now $7 off for Amazon Prime Day, so you can snag one for just $16.

I ended up buying this shirt in two different colors, and loved it so much that I made all of my friends buy one, too.

This sports bra/crop top workout top got lots of attention on TikTok as a great dupe for the far pricier . The fabric is similarly buttery and lightweight, and it comes with built-in removable pads. The Gym People top stands on its own, though. Compared to the Align tank, it feels more sweat-wicking and lightweight, according to my roommate who has both. I've even bonded with complete strangers in public over our shared love of this top. (You can also check out the best Prime Day deals under $25, and the best Prime Day hair and beauty deals).

Why it's so great

This shirt has survived dozens of washes, workouts and wears and still looks the same as it did when I first bought it last year. It's the first top I reach for on low-impact workout days such as weightlifting or walking. The V-neckline makes this shirt way more flattering than any other workout top I own, too. You can wear it as a top or as a bra under another top, but I usually wear it as a slightly cropped workout shirt. I've also paired the top with nicer skirts to get the most out of it, though it still retains its sporty look.

Before choosing a size, I'd recommend determining what you want to use the shirt for. If you're going to use it for more casual, low-impact wear like I do, buy your normal size. For high-impact activities such as running or boxing, try sizing down. Don't worry though, the material is stretchy enough to make either size work for most.

Choose this Prime Day deal

At just $16 for Prime Day, the Gym People Longline Sports Bra is a great deal, thanks to its flattering cut, wide selection of size and colors, versatility and durability still make it a great deal. I'd recommend it over the similarly-priced Prime Day sale top, the , since that shirt does not have removable pads or a built-in shelf, which reviewers complained caused it to look lumpy and not provide enough support. The almost-identical is also on sale for Prime Day, but that shirt is made from polyester rather than the Gym People's polyamide material. Polyamide repels the oils found in sweat and is therefore more resistant to odors, and it's also slightly more durable.

Just do yourself a favor and get this Gym People shirt.

Sizes available: XS-XL

Available in 14 colors

Prime Day price: $16

Amazon rating (at time of publication): 4.4/5

