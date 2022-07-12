Prime Day Beauty Deals: Save on Nuria Beauty, Replenix and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day has arrived after a long wait. Along with all the awesome discounts you can find on fashion, including apparel and accessories, there are also amazing beauty discounts, from low-cost to high-end brands that will help you maintain the health of your skin. It can be difficult to sort through all of the brands that are currently on sale to find the best deals, but we're here to help you find the best options. Here are our top recommendations for beauty products on Prime Day.

SkinStore Replenix is a well-known brand if you follow skin care. While Replenix has skin care products that does an incredible job addressing issues and improving your skin, one of the best things about this company is its body care products that target annoying body acne, discoloration and more. With ingredients such as glycolic acid and salicylic acid, you can expect to have brighter and smoother skin with each use. During Prime Day, select products are up to 30% off.

Amazon Using Fleur & Bee is a surefire way to keep your skin healthy on a budget. It can consistently hydrate your skin no matter the season. If you're looking for something that feels luxe, doesn't cost an absurd amount and smells lovely, this is a good brand to try. Plus, there are so many products designed to target any number of skin care issues, that skin both young and old will be supported. Right now you can get this brand for 30% off.

Nuria Beauty This sustainable beauty brand has natural ingredients and moisturizes, hydrates and depuffs your skin. Nuria has a "clean" smell, so many products are pretty neutral, which makes it great for people with sensitive noses or who are prone to headaches. Select products are up to 50% off right now.

Amazon GlowOasis is a vegan skin care brand that uses vegan probiotics to ensure everything you put on your body is safe and healthy for your skin. You can get for 20% off during Prime Day.

Amazon OlaPlex is a brand that many care enthusiasts live by, but it can be quite expensive to get regularly. During Prime Day, you can grab shampoo, conditioner and hair perfector for 20% off.

