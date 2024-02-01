This Microsoft 365 Deal Scores You a Year-Long Subscription for Just $45

This deal knocks $25 off the usual cost of a Microsoft 365 12-month subscription. For just $45, you'll get access to Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel for a year. You'll also get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage with advanced security features like built-in ransomware detection and recovery, and optional two-step verification for files in the OneDrive Personal Vault.

By subscribing to Microsoft 365, you'll be able to access new features and updates right away, rather than being stuck with an out-of-date version, and you'll be able to use it on up to five devices, for added flexibility. It works with PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones and Android phones.

Other features include Microsoft Defender for digital security, OneNote for collaborating, Microsoft Editor for writing assistance, Clipchamp for video editing and Microsoft Teams for group calls. You'll also have the ability to manage multiple email accounts in Outlook, and when you're using a PC, you'll be able to use Publisher and Access as well, which can be useful when you're creating professional newsletters and flyers or trying to manage large databases. Additionally, you'll be able to make up to 60 minutes of Skype video calls per month. It's important to note that app availability and features very per device and platform, and you'll need to redeem your code within 30 days once you make your purchase.

While there are ways to access a free version of Microsoft 365, the free apps are limited in terms of functionality. This deal gets you a lot of bang for your buck, so it's a good idea for anyone looking for a more robust user experience. However, if you do need access for more than one person, StackSocial is also offering a 12-month subscription for a family account that can accommodate up to six users for $75, which is a $25 savings.

We've also rounded up plenty of laptop deals, tablet deals and phone deals if you're ready to upgrade your current device.