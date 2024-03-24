This Is Your Last Chance to Snag a Windows 11 Pro License for Just $30

Upgrading your laptop or desktop PC to the Windows 11 Pro can open up a few features that are normally locked with the Windows 11 Home version. Unfortunately, that process can be quite expensive, and if you try to grab it from Microsoft directly, it would cost a very pricey $200.

Luckily, you can get a pretty significant discount from StackSocial, which knocks it down to just $30, a huge $170 off. Also, if you're still on Windows 10 and don't want to move to Windows 11, there's also a Windows 10 Pro license for the same $30, so this sale is perfect if you want to upgrade or build a new PC. Just be aware that this deal ends tomorrow on March 25th, so be sure to snag it before it expires.

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there can run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also, note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.

