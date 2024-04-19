This $480 Harman Kardon Speaker Is Down to Just $80 for a Limited Time Only

As the weather warms up, odds are you'll be spending more time outside. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to listen to your favorite tunes out by the pool or in your garage gym without spending a ton of money? This epic deal from Harman Kardon slashes $400 off the price of its powerful Onyx Studio 7 speaker, dropping it to just $80. This is a limited-time deal and is good through Sunday, April 21 (as long as it doesn't sell out before then).

The Onyx Studio 7 is available in three colors: blue, gray and black. It has a sphere-like design with a built-in aluminum handle. Inside there are dual tweeters, and you can connect two of the Onyx Studio 7 speakers together for an even better audio experience.

It offers eight hours of music playback per charge so you can take your favorite playlists with you anywhere you go. You can connect two different devices to the Onyx Studio 7 at the same time. If you're looking for a powerful, great sounding Bluetooth speaker to blast your favorite tunes through this summer, you're not going to want to miss out on this deal. Be sure to act quick, as this massive 83% discount won't be sticking around for long.