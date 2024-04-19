This $480 Harman Kardon Speaker Is Down to Just $80 for a Limited Time Only
This incredible price drop is only available through Sunday, so don't miss out.
As the weather warms up, odds are you'll be spending more time outside. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to listen to your favorite tunes out by the pool or in your garage gym without spending a ton of money? This epic deal from Harman Kardon slashes $400 off the price of its powerful Onyx Studio 7 speaker, dropping it to just $80. This is a limited-time deal and is good through Sunday, April 21 (as long as it doesn't sell out before then).
The Onyx Studio 7 is available in three colors: blue, gray and black. It has a sphere-like design with a built-in aluminum handle. Inside there are dual tweeters, and you can connect two of the Onyx Studio 7 speakers together for an even better audio experience.
It offers eight hours of music playback per charge so you can take your favorite playlists with you anywhere you go. You can connect two different devices to the Onyx Studio 7 at the same time. If you're looking for a powerful, great sounding Bluetooth speaker to blast your favorite tunes through this summer, you're not going to want to miss out on this deal. Be sure to act quick, as this massive 83% discount won't be sticking around for long.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.