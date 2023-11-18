These Eureka Vacuum Black Friday Deals Save You Up to $150
Clear away dirt and debris from your floors for less, with prices starting at $103 on these Eureka vacuums.
Black Friday is still several days away, but Amazon's Black Friday sale is already here. The company officially kicked off deals on Friday, slashing prices on thousands of items, including select Eureka vacuums. Keeping your floors free of dust and debris is a never-ending task, but having the right tools on hand can make it easier, and now it's more affordable to upgrade your vacuum cleaner.
Amazon has a lightning deal on this stick vac, bringing the price to $103 -- that's the lowest price we've seen this year and just $13 more than its all-time lowest price. It has a whopping 15,000 Pa of suction and converts into a handheld so you can tackle your whole home.
This robot vacuum and mop combo has 4,000 Pa of suction, smart lidar navigation and a self-emptying base that can hold up to 45 days of debris before you have to empty it. Right now, you can score one for just $450 when you clip the on-page coupon.
This all-in-one wet/dry vac can clear dust and debris as well as sticky messes, making it easy to keep all of your floors clean -- and it's 30% off right now.
This versatile convertible vacuum lays flat to help you reach under furniture and has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, helping you cover more area during each cleaning session. And, right now, it's just $15 more than the lowest price we've seen on this model, when you clip the on-page coupon.
This cordless vacuum can deliver up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge, depending on the settings you choose. Plus, it has a large 1-liter dust cup to deal with large messes without having to stop.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts
- Best Black Friday Deals So Far: CNET's Top Early Picks
- Walmart Black Friday Deals Available Now and Coming Soon
- Apple Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping