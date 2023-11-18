X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

These Eureka Vacuum Black Friday Deals Save You Up to $150

Clear away dirt and debris from your floors for less, with prices starting at $103 on these Eureka vacuums.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

Black Friday is still several days away, but Amazon's Black Friday sale is already here. The company officially kicked off deals on Friday, slashing prices on thousands of items, including select Eureka vacuums. Keeping your floors free of dust and debris is a never-ending task, but having the right tools on hand can make it easier, and now it's more affordable to upgrade your vacuum cleaner

The Eureka NES510 stick vacuum cleaner is displayed against a periwinkle background.
Eureka/CNET

Eureka NES510 stick vacuum: $103

Save $37

Amazon has a lightning deal on this stick vac, bringing the price to $103 -- that's the lowest price we've seen this year and just $13 more than its all-time lowest price. It has a whopping 15,000 Pa of suction and converts into a handheld so you can tackle your whole home.

$103 at Amazon
The Eureka E10s robot vacuum and mop is displayed against an orange background.
Eureka/CNET

Eureka E10s robot vacuum: $450

Save $150

This robot vacuum and mop combo has 4,000 Pa of suction, smart lidar navigation and a self-emptying base that can hold up to 45 days of debris before you have to empty it. Right now, you can score one for just $450 when you clip the on-page coupon.

$450 at Amazon
The Eureka New400 cordless wet/dry vacuum is displayed against a blue background.
Eureka/CNET

Eureka NEW400 cordless wet/dry vacuum: $140

Save $60

This all-in-one wet/dry vac can clear dust and debris as well as sticky messes, making it easy to keep all of your floors clean -- and it's 30% off right now. 

$140 at Amazon
The Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro cordless stick vacuum.
Eureka/CNET

Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro cordless vacuum cleaner: $115

Save $40

This versatile convertible vacuum lays flat to help you reach under furniture and has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, helping you cover more area during each cleaning session. And, right now, it's just $15 more than the lowest price we've seen on this model, when you clip the on-page coupon.

$115 at Amazon
The Eureka NEC580 cordless vacuum is displayed against a green background.
Eureka/CNET

Eureka NEC580: $193

Save $22

This cordless vacuum can deliver up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge, depending on the settings you choose. Plus, it has a large 1-liter dust cup to deal with large messes without having to stop. 

$193 at Amazon

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image