The First Blink Mini 2 Discount Slashes the Price to Just $30
The smart security camera is now down to just $30, representing its first discount, for a limited time.
The Blink Mini 2 is a popular and well-rounded smart security camera and it's reasonably priced one at that. But right now Amazon is offering the camera with its first discount, slashing the original $40 price by 25%. That deal means that you can now pick one of these cameras up for just $30 in your choice of either black or white colors.
This model is the latest version of the Blink Mini, which means it has some improvements over the original model. At the top of the list of improvements includes a built-in spotlight for lighting the way at night as well as a color night vision mode should that be a preferred option. The camera itself can also be used indoors or outdoors thanks to a weather-resistant power adapter, while this model also has a wider field of view of 143 degrees. Finally, person detection via the optional Blink subscription is also offered.
Other notable features include a 1080p HD video with support for streaming live video as well as motion detection and smart notifications. There's also the option to use the Mini 2 as a plug-in chime for the Blink Video Doorbell, too. All of that and more makes this one of the best smart home deals you're likely to find right now, but it won't last for long -- limited-time Amazon deals don't have a published end date which means this discount could end at any moment, without warning.
