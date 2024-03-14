Blink Mini 2 Review: Plentiful Features, Small Size

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

7.8 / 10

SCORE Blink Mini 2 Home Security Cam Score Breakdown Performance 7 /10 Usability 9 /10 Features 8 /10 Design 7 /10 Pros Excellent setup and controls

Compact design

Competent audio for its size

Outdoor weather resistance

Still an affordable option

Great field of view for the size Cons Tiny design presents some challenges

Night vision is limited

Speaker works best at close range

Amazon Blink's original Blink Mini was one of the smallest home security cameras available with modern smart features, a tiny and affordable cam. We enjoyed the original Blink as a budget option and as a recommendation for when you're living with roommates. As we've tested dozens of new home security cameras in the past couple of years, we were happy to get our hands on the second-generation Blink Mini 2, an interesting upgrade for a higher price but with more versatile uses.

The Blink Mini 2 packs a lot into a compact form. Designed to fit in small spaces, the Blink Mini 2 presents some setup difficulties, but once in place it's impressive just how much it can do. A bright tiny spotlight, surprisingly good audio for the size and excellent app controls make this a budget (but not quite as budget as the previous model) pick well worth considering. While its features don't have quite as long of a reach as larger cams, the Blink Mini 2 does well in small spaces where it can handle a little of everything.

Why you can trust CNET

Today's home security cameras come with a power array of smart features. We take time to test everything from design durability and weather resistance to how well person detection works and the clarity of two-way audio. And we add plenty of experiments with viewing, image clarity and privacy zones. To learn more, visit our full page on how we test home security cameras.

The Blink Mini 2 offers shelf and wall mounting options, but you'll need an outlet conneciton. CNET/Tyler Lacoma

Blink Mini 2: Design and durability

Smaller than your palm, the wired-only Blink Mini 2 is one of the most compact security cameras we've tested. It's not meant to be hidden, exactly, but rather to be unobtrusive and easily installed in a small spot... as long as that spot is no more than 10 feet away from an outlet.

This compact design isn't always an asset compared to larger indoor cams. The Blink Mini 2 doesn't feel flimsy, but it is delicate, requiring extra care when setting up. The cam is so lightweight that even plugging it in can dislodge it or shift your angle placement (the design supports tilting for additional adjustments).

The Blink Mini's small design requires a certain amount of care when installing. CNET/Tyler Lacoma

Camera features and quality

The Blink Mini 2 can do almost everything a larger camera can. There's no room for onboard storage with this little cam, but it does have a tiny spotlight, two-way audio, night vision and motion detection. It also has an expanded field of view that's truly impressive for the size and can easily capture a full room when placed well.

These features tested well, but their range is limited largely due to the size of the camera. The little spotlight (with adjustable brightness) can be very bright, but only in a limited area like an entryway. Night vision works well enough for 15 feet or so, then struggles with detail. And while the two-way audio is impressive for the size, it tends to pick up a lot of ambient noise. Conversations work best when held close to the cam.

Likewise, motion detection works well in general, and person detection functions fine once you're close enough to the cam. Switching on person detection does seem to avoid random triggers from pets, etc.

Overall, the Blink Mini 2 features work well in small, short-range spaces, but can get lost in particularly large or open floor rooms.

The Blink Mini 2 has serviceable night vision, but don't expect it to travel far without the built-in spotlight to help. CNET/Tyler Lacoma

App settings and controls

Blink's brand is all about accessibility and ease of use. Setup and app controls are among our favorite experiences in the security cam world. The setup walkthrough is easy. Apart from one minor error it only took a few minutes to get the cam working.

App controls are excellent for quick use, while also allowing for plentiful customization options, especially when paired with a Blink subscription (which we'll discuss below). You can arm and disarm the cam to control motion detection or go right to a live view from the home screen, where large buttons can switch the spotlight and audio on or off, or start recording.

The app settings include options to set privacy zones as well as activity zones to focus detection on certain areas. Motion detection and audio volume, like spotlight brightness, can be easily adjusted via a slider to get the sensitivity you want.

Blink's app is easy to use and filled with quick settings adjustments. CNET/Tyler Lacoma

Outdoor use

The Blink Mini 2 adds outdoor use, with certain caveats. The weather resistance applies to the camera but not the cable, so you'll need to bundle an outdoor weather-resistant adapter which brings the price up to $50. Not particularly expensive, but not quite the budget option the original Blink Mini was. The Mini 2's base supports permanent mounting, but the outdoor cable still needs to be in reach of a standard power outlet, which can limit placement.

The weather resistance, however, proved more than adequate to deal with an evening of rain and a light freeze, so once placed the Blink Mini continues to perform well. However, its range will be even more limited in outdoor areas.

Subscriptions and video storage

A Blink subscription is required for many of the Blink Mini 2 features, including video clip recording and storage, person detection and expanded live view sessions up to 90 minutes. Those are important features for anyone who wants to do more than use real-time viewing, or those who want to cut down on false triggers. Fortunately, Blink's plans compare favorably to similar plans from Arlo, Nest and others: They start at only $3 a month or $30 a year, one of the lowest rates on the market. A 30-day free trial is included with purchase.

Blink's person detection works well enough, but it's a subscription-only feature. CNET/Tyler Lacoma

Smart home integration

As an Amazon brand, Blink works with Alexa devices and not much else. You are asked to link your Amazon account during the setup practice (thankfully, with full two-factor authentication), and if you use the Alexa app then Blink functionality is automatically added. That let us easily look through the Blink Mini 2 with our Amazon Echo Show, but you won't find compatibility for Google Assistant or any support for Apple Home and HomeKit here.

The Mini 2 does, however, have the ability to act as a chime when linked up with a Blink Video Doorbell. That's a neat touch if you want to invest more in the Blink ecosystem.

Final thoughts for the Blink Mini 2

The Blink Mini 2 is an ambitious upgrade to the previous model, with added features that make this cam useful in new ways without pushing the price too high. While new features are welcome, at some point you should consider a larger, sturdier model if you want an all-purpose indoor-outdoor cam.