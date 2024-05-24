Take $60 Off an Ember Smart Mug This Memorial Day and Keep Your Drinks at the Perfect Temperature

If you're looking for a great Memorial Day sale, and you're sitting there sipping on a cold cup of coffee, then we've got just the deal for you. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is an amazing cup that'll keep your drinks at the perfect temperature for hours. It's currently $60 off at Best Buy, but note that the price cut to $90 applies to only the Best Buy exclusive blue version.

This mug has a 14-ounce capacity that you can fill with whatever drink you're after at that moment, and it can keep your drinks at any temperature between 120 and 145 degrees fahrenheit. Along with having a charge of up to 80 minutes all on its own, it can also be used with the charging coaster to stay on all day. Along with that, it even has an auto sleep mode that kicks in when it's empty.

Now that you've got one of the world's coolest mugs on its way to you, make sure you have a little look at the rest of Memorial Day's best smart home deals too. After all, if your mug can be smart, the sky's the limit on other devices that can help make your life a little more convenient.