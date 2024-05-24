X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Take $60 Off an Ember Smart Mug This Memorial Day and Keep Your Drinks at the Perfect Temperature

This amazing mug is the perfect gift for those who forget to get it while it's hot.

Jason Coles Writer
Jason is a freelance writer and editor across a plethora of fields and websites, and when not finding and writing up deals, can often be found trying to tire out his children so they'll actually sleep.
See full bio
Jason Coles
memorial-day-sale-ember-mug.png
CNET/Ember

If you're looking for a great Memorial Day sale, and you're sitting there sipping on a cold cup of coffee, then we've got just the deal for you. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is an amazing cup that'll keep your drinks at the perfect temperature for hours. It's currently $60 off at Best Buy, but note that the price cut to $90 applies to only the Best Buy exclusive blue version. 

Memorial day sale image
Best Memorial Day Smart Home Deals

You can find more of our smart home deals all year through CNET Deals.

See Memorial Day Smart Home Deals
See at Best Buy

This mug has a 14-ounce capacity that you can fill with whatever drink you're after at that moment, and it can keep your drinks at any temperature between 120 and 145 degrees fahrenheit. Along with having a charge of up to 80 minutes all on its own, it can also be used with the charging coaster to stay on all day. Along with that, it even has an auto sleep mode that kicks in when it's empty. 

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Now that you've got one of the world's coolest mugs on its way to you, make sure you have a little look at the rest of Memorial Day's best smart home deals too. After all, if your mug can be smart, the sky's the limit on other devices that can help make your life a little more convenient. 