Super-Cheap Microsoft Office Deal: $30 for Lifetime Use of Word, Excel and More

Just about everyone has heard of or used Microsoft Office at some point in their life, but not everyone may own a copy of it on their own computer. There are some alternatives that work online and while that can help in a pinch, it's not a great long-term solution. If you find yourself spending more time creating documents, sending emails and fixing up PowerPoints, you're going to want to check this out.

You can ditch the subscription (with recurring charges) and snag a lifetime license of access to Microsoft's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for just $30 instead. That's back at the lowest price we've ever seen, and a whopping 91% off the usual price of $349. However, this deal expires in just a few days, so be sure to get your order in soon.

The offer, from StackSocial, applies to both the and version of the software.

Microsoft This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is still available for $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly. Microsoft Office for Windows: $30

Microsoft Office for Mac: $30

Now, you can always opt to use the free online version of Microsoft Office (which has far fewer features). But compared to the online that costs $10 per month or $100 per year, this downloadable version is a phenomenal bargain.

While the price almost seems too good to be true, we tried it ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key -- which only works on a single computer -- and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included.) In fact, Stack has been offering a version of this deal since the beginning of 2022. But this lowest-ever price won't last, so take the plunge while you can.