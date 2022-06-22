Early Prime Day Deals MacBook Pro M2 Review 4th of July Mattress Deals 50% Off Pet Supplies Free $10 to Spend on Prime Day
Stay Hydrated on the Go With 25% Off Liquid I.V.

This hydration week offer will keep you in tip-top shape all summer long.

It's sweltering outdoors, and most major cities haven't even reached their peak summer temperatures yet. Because of this, it's more important than ever to ensure that you stay hydrated outside during the summer months. Using the promo code NHD25 at checkout, you'll get a 25% discount and a guava six-pack for free through June 26.

You have the option to buy a single hydration multiplier as part of this offer, or you can go all-in and get a bundle, as this discount is good for both. In addition, you'll be able to take advantage of a discount on multipliers for energy, immunity and sleep. 

Each hydration powder mix contains ingredients that are non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free and gluten-free. Using ingredients such as potassium citrate, mined salt and dextrose, every multiplier hydrates your bloodstream more effectively than water through Liquid I.V.'s cellular transport technology. Plus, if you love sports drinks, Liquid I.V. has three times the amount of electrolytes as those do so you'll still get the hydration that you need for your body. 

There are many varieties available during this sale, including piña colada, lemon lime, and tangerine but you may also want to pick up the brand new tropical punch flavor. If you want to see the full sale, check it out on Liquid I.V.'s website, before the sale ends.

