Starz Is Down to Just $9 for Your First 3 Months of Service

There are a ton of streaming platforms out there these days, but many are raising prices even as sharing options grow more limited and content libraries are culled of titles. So you're going to want to find a deal that offers a ton of value for the price. Right now, new and returning subscribers can get access to Starz for just $3 a month for three months. At the regular monthly price of $9, that's like getting two months for free.

The Starz app earned a spot on our favorite streaming services for 2023, thanks to plenty of diverse programing and a unique library of titles. You'll get access to popular shows like P-Valley and Outlander, among many others. And your subscription plan will grant you unlimited downloads, early access to new episodes, four simultaneous streams and ad-free viewing.

Once your three-month offer ends, your service will automatically roll over to a month-to-month subscription plan. However, you can cancel any time. Note that Starz' regular subscription price is going up by $1 starting June 26, from $9 a month to $10.

Read more: How to Stream Netflix, HBO Max and More for Less Money Every Month