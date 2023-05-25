Starz Will Raise Its Subscription Price By $1 in June

It's going to cost a bit more to stream Starz beginning late next month. A subscription to the streaming service will go from $9 per month to $10 starting June 26. It'll be the first price increase for the standalone service since it launched in 2016.

The change will go into effect around the same time as Paramount Plus hikes subscription prices when it integrates Showtime into the service. Disney Plus is also expected to raise the price of its ad-free offering by the end of the year.

Starz's ad-free subscription will now cost the same per month as Netflix's Basic ad-free tier, but it'll still cost less per month than ad-less Hulu, Max and Disney Plus. (Max replaced HBO Max earlier this week, and ad-free streaming is still $16 per month).

Starz offers series like Party Down, P-Valley, The Serpent Queen and Outlander, which is getting a new, two-part season 7 starting on June 16. In her review of Starz, CNET's Kourtnee Jackson referred to the streamer as "an intriguing alternative to its better-known rivals," noting that Starz promotes diversity and representation in its originals and that it was "a low price for a service with Starz's selection and no commercials interrupting what you watch."