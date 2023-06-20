Starz Is Down to Just $15 for Your First 3 Months of Service

There are a ton of streaming platforms out there these days. But many are raising prices, even as sharing options grow more limited and content libraries are culled of titles. If you want the most bang for your buck when it comes to streaming services, you're going to want to find a deal that offers a ton of value for the price. Right now new and returning subscribers can get access to Starz for just $5 a month for the first three months of service. That's a 44% discount on its usual price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend signing up sooner rather than later.

The Starz app earned a spot on our favorite streaming services for 2023, thanks to plenty of diverse programing and a unique library of titles. You'll get access to popular titles like P-Valley and Outlander, among many others. And your subscription plan will grant you unlimited downloads, early access to new TV show episodes, four simultaneous streams and ad-free viewing to keep you immersed in your entertainment without interruptions.

Once your three month offer ends, your service will automatically roll to a month-to-month subscription plan at $9 a month, plus tax. However, you can cancel any time.

