Snag a Windows 11 Pro License for Just $25 at StackSocial
Upgrade your PC software while saving over $170 on Microsoft's price.
Buying the latest Windows OS directly at Microsoft will cost you a whopping $200. But if you're building your own PC or are looking to upgrade your current one without breaking the bank, then you won't want to miss out on this limited-time deal at StackSocial. This offer knocks 87% off a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license, which drops the price down to just $25.
This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.
The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.
