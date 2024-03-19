Snag Up to 42% Off Blink Security Cameras and Doorbells With This Early Deal

Amazon's Big Spring Sale officially kicks off tomorrow, but many early deals have already started to drop, giving you the chance to save on plenty of great finds right now. Various Blink gear is currently discounted by up to 42%, giving you the perfect opportunity to pick up some home security cameras or a video doorbell if you've been putting it off. These Amazon cameras are already budget-friendly, but with these discounts the deals are too good to pass up. There are plenty of options to choose from and several bundles available for those looking for a more comprehensive solution. We've highlighted some of our favorites below, but it's worth checking out the whole sale to find the right fit for your home.

If you want something like the Ring Video Doorbell for less, you can opt for the Blink Video Doorbell and get one for just $42 today. The Blink Doorbell runs on batteries and has a relatively easy setup that doesn't require you to run cables. Plus, it has a 1080p resolution and motion detection so you can see when someone arrives. For more comprehensive coverage, it's also available bundled with three fourth-gen Blink Outdoor cameras and a Sync Module 2 for local storage, all for just $192 instead of $320.

If you're looking for an alternative for coverage outside your home, you can't go wrong with the third-generation Blink Floodlight camera. It has a 1080p camera with a relatively clear picture and two-way audio, so you can have a conversation. The floodlights can hit 700 lumens, which should be more than enough to light up the average yard. Best of all, it's wireless and runs on four D-cell batteries, so you don't have to worry about running a power or Ethernet line. Unfortunately, it's only discounted in a bundle with the Video Doorbell, but if you're buying a new setup from scratch, you can grab the set now, along with the Sync Module 2, for just $139.

And if you're looking for an indoor solution for nannies or pets, you can grab this $72 bundle which includes a Blink Mini Camera along with a Blink Video Doorbell, so you can keep an eye on your indoor spaces.

Be sure to check out the entire sale for more discounts and bundles to suit your home's needs. And if Blink's offerings don't work for you, our smart home deals roundup has got you covered with alternative picks.