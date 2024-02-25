Snag Anker's Nebula Capsule Max Portable Projector at Its Lowest Price
If you enjoy watching stuff on a big screen but don't really want to haul a 70-inch TV around with you, this portable capsule projector from Anker is great.
Projectors are great because they give you a large TV screen without it taking up a ton of space or costing a lot of money. But they can be pretty heavy to carry around with you, so grabbing a portable projector is the way to go if you travel a lot. Anker's Nebula Capsule Max is on sale right now and is a great option if you're looking for something small and packed with features.
The Anker Nebula Capsule Max would normally set you back around $470 but Amazon will ship you one today for the low price of just $350. That includes a $90 coupon, bringing it down to its lowest price and making this an excellent deal for a portable projector. That said, there's no information on when the discount and coupon will end, so buying now is the best route to go down if you want to be sure of getting this discounted price.
The Nebula Capsule Max is small yet doesn't skimp on features. It can create an image of up to 100 inches big, it has a built-in speaker (so you don't need to take your own if you're traveling) and it'll run for up to 4 hours per charge. That's more than enough for even the longest of movies and it leaves you with plenty of time for marathon gaming sessions.
This portable projector provides a native 720p HD image and you can download all of your favorite video streaming apps via the Nebula Manager Store, too. You can control the whole thing from your phone and there is support for HDMI and USB connectivity not to mention AirPlay, Bluetooth, and Mirracast.
Not sure that you quite need a projector? Our list of the best TV deals is a good place to start before placing your order, too.
