Snag a Windows 11 Pro License for Only $23 While You Can

While you can certainly get by with a standard Windows 11 license, if you want the extra personalization options and customizations, as well as some added features, you'll need Windows 11 Pro. If you buy it directly from Microsoft, you're going to be putting down $200, which is a lot for most people. But if you shop around you can knock a huge chunk off that amount. Take this deal from StackSocial, which offers Windows 11 Pro for just $23.

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.