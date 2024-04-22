Smarten Up Your Front Door With This Eufy Smart Lock Down to Just $80 at Amazon

The appeal of the best smart locks goes beyond just having a little bit more safety. While that's certainly a big part of it, they can also make it a lot easier to enter your home in more ways. If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, then you'll want to act quickly to grab this Eufy Security smart lock while it's on sale with 20% off for Amazon Prime members.

Let's get over one of the bigger hurdles first: the installation process is simple. That means even the most DIY-phobic people should have no problem getting this thing securely fitted to their existing deadbolt. With that out of the way, why would you want it? Put simply, it's a big security upgrade for your home, and also a big convenience upgrade, too.

If you've ever found yourself scrambling for your keys while your arms are full of shopping, kids, pets, or a new cactus to liven up your bathroom, then you'll also know the desire for an easier way to safely get into your home. This smart lock allows you to easily unlock your door with the Eufy Security app, a keypad, or even using your Apple Watch, Alexa or Google Assistant. All of those are configurable as you please, and you can even do things like changing the passcode whenever you feel like, making it great for when guests are coming over, but you don't want them to have permanent access to your home. You can still use your key, of course, but it just adds more options for you.

It also adds more security by sounding an alarm if someone unauthorized is trying to get in, and it can alert you on your phone thanks to the Eufy Security app. It's also nice being able to check that your door is locked even after you've left home, because we've all forgotten to do so at some point. It's an ideal addition to a DIY home security system and is one of the best home security deals available today.