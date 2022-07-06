Should You Buy Apple Pencil on Prime Day 2022?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Short answer: Yes, you should buy an Apple Pencil if it's $70 or less and the Apple Pencil 2 if it's $99 or less. Prime Day is a great time to buy an Apple Pencil as it's the rare example of a sale with a bunch of steep discounts on Apple products.

Should you buy an Apple Pencil on Prime Day?

Whether you're thinking of buying an Apple Pencil on Prime Day or planning some other tech purchase in the next few weeks, we're definitely at a time of year where it's worth waiting to see what Prime Day has to offer.

Prime Day always has a focus on consumer electronics and it's a rare opportunity to save on Apple gear in particular.

That being said, unlike Apple's hero products such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac, peripheral products and accessories like the Apple Pencil can see discounts periodically throughout the year. In fact, the Apple Pencil 2 has returned to its as recently as June which may be an indication of the types of Apple Pencil discounts we'll see during Prime Day 2022.

Apple Pencil price tracking

We track Apple Pencil pricing throughout the year and alert our readers whenever a noteworthy deal comes around.

The lowest we have seen the original model go at Amazon is $70, down from its $99 retail price, and the Apple Pencil 2 has hit its record low price of $99 a few times in the past. Hopefully we will see similar savings for Prime Day.

Which Apple Pencil is right for my iPad?

You may already know there are two different Apple Pencil models available, but you may be less clear on exactly which one is right to use with your iPad. To help make it easier for you to snag the right Apple Pencil on Prime Day, we've outlined the compatibility below.

First-gen Apple Pencil

iPad Mini (5th Generation)

iPad (6th Generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd Generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd Generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

Second-gen Apple Pencil

iPad mini (6th Generation)

iPad Air (4th Generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Generation and later)

If you're struggling to identify which iPad model you have, Apple has an easy guide to help you figure it out.