Shop Cotopaxi's Memorial Day Sale to Snag Outdoor Gear At Discounted Prices

Memorial Day is just around the corner and many brands are offering huge discounts. Cotopaxi is the second highest summit in Ecuador but it's also the name of an innovative outdoor gear brand currently offering up to 50% off. Summer will be here before you know it, so if you've been wanting to pick up some new gear for your next adventure, now is a great time to shop. Cotopaxi has last season's gear for up to 50% off, along with up to 25% off this season's lineup.

Cotopaxi has some of the most colorful gear we've seen. The brand mixes and matches colors in a way that will definitely have you standing out in a crowd. The Fuego hooded jacket is perfect for mountain hikes or summer camping. It's lightweight, water-resistant and insulated to keep you nice and warm. It's currently on sale for just $147, down from its usual price of $295.

Another standout product is the Lagos 5L hydration hip pack. If you enjoy shorter hikes or other outdoor adventures that may leave you thirsty but don't always want to lug around a heavy backpack, you may be interested in this. With the Lagos pack, you can stay hydrated while on the go. It comes with a 2L reservoir, which is more than enough to store your fluids, and 3L of space for other essentials. There's also an outer pocket for quick access to snacks. While this pack is made to be strapped to your hip, it's also pretty hip with its bright and funky colorways. You can snag one right now for $75, which saves you $25 off the original price. The Lagos 5L hydration hip pack also comes highly recommended by our Managing Editor, Russell Holly, who has done extensive testing on fitness gear and equipment, including the best exercise bikes of 2024. If you're interested in bikes, we've put together the best indoor bike deals happening right now.

And Cotopaxi has workout gear options that'll have you looking and feeling good on your new bike. When you shop Cotopaxi, your purchase is "guaranteed for good." The brand creates products that are sustainably sourced, ethically made and built to last. You'll get lifetime warranties and repairs on your gear. Additionally, at least 1% of Cotopaxi's revenue is dedicated to nonprofits that help communities experiencing poverty.