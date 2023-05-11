Best Indoor Bike Deals: Save Up to $353 On Bikes From Echelon, Bowflex and More

It doesn't matter if you're an exercising novice or a seasoned cyclist -- having an indoor bike is a good idea. It allows you to workout anytime, regardless of the weather. Whether you're building a home gym or you just want a single piece of equipment that can offer a low-impact cardio workout, investing in your own indoor exercise bike is a convenient option for most people. And while these machines can be pretty costly, you can sometimes snag a good deal if you shop around.

We've rounded up all the best offers currently available on indoor bikes so you can save some cash and get what you need to ride consistently. We will continue to update this page as deals come and go, so check back often.

Bowflex Bowflex C6 Bike: $799 Save $200 If you're looking for a budget-friendly bike, the C6 is hard to beat. It has 100 resistance levels with magnetic resistance, comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells and has a holder for you to safely place your device while you ride. You can snag the C6 Bike from Bowflex for $799 right now, plus it comes with free shipping. $799 at Bowflex

The Beachbody Company Myx II Plus: $1,449 Save $150 One of our favorite exercise bikes of the year is the Myx II Plus. Right now you can save $150 on the Myx II Plus, which comes with a set of dumbbells and a kettlebell, when you use promo code BODIBIKE at checkout. Shipping and assembly is usually an additional $250, but you'll get both included for free as well with this deal, for a total value of $400 in savings. This bike is more compact than similar competition and has a 21.5-inch screen. Plus, there are a ton of features you can adjust so that you can cycle comfortably. And if you just want the bike, it has a similar deal right now. $1,449 at Myx Fitness

Echelon/CNET Echelon EX5S Connect Bike: $1,147 Save $353 If you want to splurge on a model that comes pretty close to Peloton, the EX5S is a solid bet. It has a 22-inch HD touchscreen, adjustable pedals with toe cages and SPD clips for athletic shoes or cycling cleats, 32 levels of magnetic resistance and more. And with a savings of over $350, now is a great time to snag one. $1,147 at Target

Stryde Stryde: $1,595 Save $300 If you're an Android user, the Stryde bike could be the right fit. It has a 22-inch screen loaded with the stock Android platform, so you can run other apps on it beyond the optional subscription, including streaming services like Netflix. Note, however, it does not support Google Play services, so some apps, like HBO Max, won't run on it. $1,595 at Stryde