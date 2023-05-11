Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Google I/O's Big RevealsLast-Minute Mother's Day GiftsFind Movers You Can TrustCompare Mortgage RatesBest Pillow for Pain ReliefBest Satellite ISPsUsing LastPass? Do These 5 ThingsBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Best Indoor Bike Deals: Save Up to $353 On Bikes From Echelon, Bowflex and More

Snag a discounted indoor exercise bike so you can get your cardio in without worrying about the weather.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
3 min read
$799 at Bowflex
The Bowflex C6 Bike is displayed against a blue background.
Bowflex C6 Bike: $799
Save $200
$799 at Bowflex
$650 at Target
echelon-connect-ex3
Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX3: $650
Save $150
$650 at Target
$1,449 at Myx Fitness
Myx II Plus
Myx II Plus: $1,449
Save $150
$1,449 at Myx Fitness
$1,147 at Target
The Echelon EX5S Connect Bike is displayed against a yellow background.
Echelon EX5S Connect Bike: $1,147
Save $353
$1,147 at Target
$1,595 at Stryde
stryde-bike
Stryde: $1,595
Save $300
$1,595 at Stryde
CNET logo white on red background
NEW! CNET Shopping Extension
Get the lowest price on everything
Add CNET Shopping
$183 at Target
The SuperFit Indoor Cycling Bike is displayed against a mint background.
SuperFit: $183
Save $317
$183 at Target

It doesn't matter if you're an exercising novice or a seasoned cyclist -- having an indoor bike is a good idea. It allows you to workout anytime, regardless of the weather. Whether you're building a home gym or you just want a single piece of equipment that can offer a low-impact cardio workout, investing in your own indoor exercise bike is a convenient option for most people. And while these machines can be pretty costly, you can sometimes snag a good deal if you shop around. 

We've rounded up all the best offers currently available on indoor bikes so you can save some cash and get what you need to ride consistently. We will continue to update this page as deals come and go, so check back often.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image
The Bowflex C6 Bike is displayed against a blue background.
Bowflex

Bowflex C6 Bike: $799

Save $200

If you're looking for a budget-friendly bike, the C6 is hard to beat. It has 100 resistance levels with magnetic resistance, comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells and has a holder for you to safely place your device while you ride. You can snag the C6 Bike from Bowflex for $799 right now, plus it comes with free shipping. 

$799 at Bowflex
echelon-connect-ex3
Echelon

Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX3: $650

Save $150

One of the best Peloton alternatives you can get, the Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX3 is a great way to save some cash while still taking advantage of plenty of live and on-demand classes and 32 levels of magnetic resistance. You'll have to have your own tablet and pay for a subscription, but the savings may be worth it, especially if you already own an iPad or similar device. 

$650 at Target
Myx II Plus
The Beachbody Company

Myx II Plus: $1,449

Save $150

One of our favorite exercise bikes of the year is the Myx II Plus. Right now you can save $150 on the Myx II Plus, which comes with a set of dumbbells and a kettlebell, when you use promo code BODIBIKE at checkout. Shipping and assembly is usually an additional $250, but you'll get both included for free as well with this deal, for a total value of $400 in savings. This bike is more compact than similar competition and has a 21.5-inch screen. Plus, there are a ton of features you can adjust so that you can cycle comfortably. And if you just want the bike, it has a similar deal right now.

$1,449 at Myx Fitness
The Echelon EX5S Connect Bike is displayed against a yellow background.
Echelon/CNET

Echelon EX5S Connect Bike: $1,147

Save $353

If you want to splurge on a model that comes pretty close to Peloton, the EX5S is a solid bet. It has a 22-inch HD touchscreen, adjustable pedals with toe cages and SPD clips for athletic shoes or cycling cleats, 32 levels of magnetic resistance and more. And with a savings of over $350, now is a great time to snag one.

$1,147 at Target
stryde-bike
Stryde

Stryde: $1,595

Save $300

If you're an Android user, the Stryde bike could be the right fit. It has a 22-inch screen loaded with the stock Android platform, so you can run other apps on it beyond the optional subscription, including streaming services like Netflix. Note, however, it does not support Google Play services, so some apps, like HBO Max, won't run on it. 

$1,595 at Stryde
The SuperFit Indoor Cycling Bike is displayed against a mint background.
Costway/CNET

SuperFit: $183

Save $317

If you just need a basic, low-cost stationary bike, check out the SuperFit from Costway. You'll have to assemble it yourself, but it has adjustable anti-slip caged pedals, a heart rate sensor and adjustable resistance. While it lacks a lot of features more expensive models carry, at under $200, it's a great way to get started on an at-home gym with equipment that won't break the bank.  

$183 at Target
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image