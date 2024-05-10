Secure a Gift for Mom During Wellbots' Mother's Day Sale

Wellbots is a popular site known for selling fantastic tech products, including some of the best power stations, robot vacuums and electric scooters around. Right now, the site is offering 10% off several hot-ticket items just in time for Mother's Day. If your mom enjoys the latest and greatest tech gadgets, you're sure to find something that she'll love and be able to keep a little extra money in your pocket, too.

There are currently pages and pages of products, but we've sorted through them and found some of the best deals for you. We've highlighted a few of our favorites below, but check out plenty of other great options through the link above to find the right fit for the mother figure in your life.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Google/CNET Google Pixel Buds Pro: $126 Save $74 The Google Pixel Buds Pro are perfect for the mother (or anyone else) who needs a good pair of earbuds at an affordable price. If you snag these for Mother's Day, your mom will be able to listen to her favorite tracks and audiobooks while on the go. These also have good battery life, impressive noise cancellation and built-in hands-free Google Assistant for Android users. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $140, and you can save an additional 10% off when you use code MOM10, which drops the price to $126. See at Wellbots

Dreame/CNET Dreametech L20 Ultra robot vacuum: $899 Save $600 Dreametech makes some of the best robot vacuum cleaners around, and the L20 Ultra is no exception. If you want to give mom a break from all the cleaning this year and beyond, consider picking up this sleek vac. The Dreame L20 Ultra is on sale for $999, down from its usual $1,499 price tag, but the additional 10% off you'll get with code MOM10 drops the price to just $899. See at Wellbots

Presto/CNET Presto electric digital press canner: $251 Save $48 If it can be avoided, we don't think mom should be cooking on Mother's Day but there are plenty of other days in the year. If your mother loves to cook, snagging an electric press canner may be just the thing to keep her stocked up year round. This option from Presto is just $251 with promo code MOM10 during Wellbots' sale. See at Wellbots

Wellbots also has some great deals on power stations, including ones from EcoFlow. EcoFlow is one of the more popular brands and it's known for making some of the best power banks on the market. The EcoFlow Delta 2 is on sale for $699, which is $300 down from its original price. And with code MOM10, the price drops to just $629. And if you find more than one item you'd like to invest in, don't worry -- you can stack the deals to take advantage of multiple savings on one order.

