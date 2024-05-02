Score the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at All-Time Low Price of $40

Streaming devices can help turn a dumb TV into a smart one or bypass the limitations of a smart TV interface by providing you access to a different platform. And these convenient devices are far cheaper than replacing your entire TV with a new model. Fire TV devices are some of our favorite streamers on the market, and with Memorial Day early deals already rolling in, we're seeing deep discounts that drop these devices to as low as $20 right now, helping you get all the functionality you want out of your TV at an affordable price.

If you're not sure which Fire TV Stick to choose, have a look at our list of the best Fire TV Sticks to compare. One of our favorites for anyone with a 4K TV who wants to take advantage of ultra high-definition streaming is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's currently priced at $40, saving you 33%. The device also offers high dynamic range with the HDR10 Plus format, and streaming can be lightning-fast with Wi-Fi 6E support.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

If you don't have a 4K TV or aren't particularly worried about streaming in the highest resolution, the most affordable model at this sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which you can grab for just $20, $10 off. It's our favorite budget option and only offers the basics, allowing you to access your favorite streaming apps through any HD TV. Or, for just $5 more, you can upgrade to an Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which is currently on sale at 38% off the regular price.

And if you want the total powerhouse, the Fire TV Cube also offers 4K streaming and is the fastest streamer in this sale -- it's twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and it's $115 right now. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Ethernet, hands-free Alexa and support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos.