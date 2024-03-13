Score a Rare Discount on Apple's Best HomePod

The Apple HomePod is one of the best smart speakers you're likely to find right now, especially if your main focus is on sound quality. The second-gen model is a slight upgrade over the earlier one, and the HomePod Mini is, of course, much smaller. If you want booming sound, the second-gen HomePod is the way to go, and now you can snag one at a rare discount if you're quick.

When it comes to HomePod deals, there aren't always that many to choose from. But if you order from B&H Photo today, the usual $300 asking price will be slashed to just $275. You'll get to pick which color you want, either midnight or white, and your discount won't require any codes or coupons.

The Apple HomePod sports smart features thanks to the built-in Siri voice assistant, and you can of course interact with all of your HomeKit smart home appliances and accessories using just your voice. You can pair a couple of HomePods to create a stereo pair, and whole home audio is available for those who have rooms full of these things.

Other notable features include a high-excursion 4-inch woofer for a deep, rich sound that's dynamically tuned to make sure it makes the best of its surroundings given the audio being played. The result is crisp audio that sounds great no matter where you are. And because Apple's always updating its HomePod software, more features are likely to arrive as the months and years roll on.

