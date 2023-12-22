Best HomePod Deals: Save Up to $25 or Get 6 Months of Apple Music Free

Finding deals on Apple's HomePod and HomePod Mini can be tricky, unfortunately. However, we've hunted far and wide to find bargains on the HomePod 2 and the HomePod Mini so that you don't have to -- and yes, there are deals to be had if you look in the right places.

We'll update this page as offers come and go, so check back for the best prices available.

Best HomePod deals

Apple/CNET

In a surprise move, Apple unveiled an upgraded HomePod in January. The long-awaited update to the full-size HomePod, originally released in 2018 and discontinued in 2021, has a mostly unchanged appearance, but the new smart speaker packs in some interesting additional features alongside the exceptional audio quality we've come to expect from Apple gear. New features include Matter, Thread and Bluetooth 5.0 support, plus built-in temperature, humidity and sound recognition sensors.

HomePod 2 at B&H Photo Save $25 B&H Photo is offering one of the few direct discounts on the HomePod 2 right now with $25 off the white and midnight options, dropping the price to $275. The retailer also offers a neat way to save on sales tax with its own-brand B&H Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back as cash. On a purchase as large as a HomePod, that's a decent chunk of change. $275 at B&H Photo

HomePod 2 at Apple 6 months of free Apple Music Order the latest HomePod directly from Apple for $299 and you'll score six months of Apple Music (worth $66) at no extra cost if you're new to that service. $299 at Apple

HomePod 2 at Best Buy Free Apple services Best Buy has the new HomePod in both colors. There's no direct discount, but you'll nab four months of Apple Music, four months of Apple News Plus and three months of Apple TV Plus with the purchase if you're new or returning to any of those services. $300 at Best Buy

Best HomePod Mini deals



Apple/CNET

Launched in late 2020, Apple's HomePod Mini provided a more compact and, crucially, cheaper smart speaker option for Apple fans. Vibrant colors were added to the lineup in 2021, something the full-size HomePod lacks. At $99, the Mini is much more affordable than its larger sibling, though it's still nice to find a HomePod Mini deal that can knock down its price even further.

HomePod Mini at Costco While Costco isn't currently offering any direct discounts on the HomePod Mini, we have seen it go as low as $80, so keep an eye on it at the warehouse club. $95 at Costco

HomePod Mini at Target 5% RedCard discount Again, one easy way to save on Apple gear is to buy at Target, where you can save 5% when you pay with a Target RedCard. That's good for $5 off the HomePod Mini. $100 at Target