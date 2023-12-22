X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best HomePod Deals: Save Up to $25 or Get 6 Months of Apple Music Free

Saving money on an Apple HomePod or HomePod Mini isn't easy, but there are still deals if you look in the right places.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adam Oram
Oliver Haslam
3 min read
$275 at B&H Photo
HomePod 2 at B&H Photo
Save $25
$300 at Target
HomePod 2 at Target
5% RedCard discount
$299 at Apple
HomePod 2 at Apple
6 months of free Apple Music
$300 at Best Buy
HomePod 2 at Best Buy
Free Apple services
$95 at B&H
HomePod Mini at B&H Photo
$5 off + save on sales tax
$95 at Costco
HomePod Mini at Costco
$100 at Target
HomePod Mini at Target
5% RedCard discount
$99 at Apple
HomePod Mini at Apple
Six months free Apple Music
$100 at Best Buy
HomePod Mini at Best Buy
Free Apple services

Finding deals on Apple's HomePod and HomePod Mini can be tricky, unfortunately. However, we've hunted far and wide to find bargains on the HomePod 2 and the HomePod Mini so that you don't have to -- and yes, there are deals to be had if you look in the right places.

We'll update this page as offers come and go, so check back for the best prices available. 

Best HomePod deals

Apple HomePod 2nd-generation in white and midnight colors
Apple/CNET

In a surprise move, Apple unveiled an upgraded HomePod in January. The long-awaited update to the full-size HomePod, originally released in 2018 and discontinued in 2021, has a mostly unchanged appearance, but the new smart speaker packs in some interesting additional features alongside the exceptional audio quality we've come to expect from Apple gear. New features include Matter, Thread and Bluetooth 5.0 support, plus built-in temperature, humidity and sound recognition sensors. 

HomePod 2 at B&H Photo

Save $25

B&H Photo is offering one of the few direct discounts on the HomePod 2 right now with $25 off the white and midnight options, dropping the price to $275. The retailer also offers a neat way to save on sales tax with its own-brand B&H Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back as cash. On a purchase as large as a HomePod, that's a decent chunk of change.

$275 at B&H Photo

HomePod 2 at Target

5% RedCard discount

Target is selling the second-generation HomePod for a dollar over its regular price, but Target RedCard holders can score 5% off -- that's $15.

$300 at Target

HomePod 2 at Apple

6 months of free Apple Music

Order the latest HomePod directly from Apple for $299 and you'll score six months of Apple Music (worth $66) at no extra cost if you're new to that service.

$299 at Apple

HomePod 2 at Best Buy

Free Apple services

Best Buy has the new HomePod in both colors. There's no direct discount, but you'll nab four months of Apple Music, four months of Apple News Plus and three months of Apple TV Plus with the purchase if you're new or returning to any of those services.

$300 at Best Buy

Best HomePod Mini deals

Apple HomePod mini in all five colors
Apple/CNET

Launched in late 2020, Apple's HomePod Mini provided a more compact and, crucially, cheaper smart speaker option for Apple fans. Vibrant colors were added to the lineup in 2021, something the full-size HomePod lacks. At $99, the Mini is much more affordable than its larger sibling, though it's still nice to find a HomePod Mini deal that can knock down its price even further. 

HomePod Mini at B&H Photo

$5 off + save on sales tax

2023

B&H Photo stocks all five HomePod Mini colors, and the retailer is offering each for $95 right now, a small $4 savings. You can also save on sales tax by using the B&H Payboo credit card, which gives you the tax as cash back. 

Read our Apple HomePod Mini review.

$95 at B&H

HomePod Mini at Costco

While Costco isn't currently offering any direct discounts on the HomePod Mini, we have seen it go as low as $80, so keep an eye on it at the warehouse club.

$95 at Costco

HomePod Mini at Target

5% RedCard discount

Again, one easy way to save on Apple gear is to buy at Target, where you can save 5% when you pay with a Target RedCard. That's good for $5 off the HomePod Mini. 

$100 at Target

HomePod Mini at Apple

Six months free Apple Music

Apple's HomePod Mini costs the full $99 at Apple, though new subscribers will nab six months of Apple Music at no extra cost. That's a $66 value. 

$99 at Apple

HomePod Mini at Best Buy

Free Apple services

2023

While there's no direct discount on the HomePod Mini at Best Buy right now, you can pick up four months of Apple Music, four months of Apple News Plus, and three months of Apple TV Plus with the purchase for new or returning subscribers to those services.

Read our Apple HomePod Mini review.

$100 at Best Buy