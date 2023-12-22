Best HomePod Deals: Save Up to $25 or Get 6 Months of Apple Music Free
Saving money on an Apple HomePod or HomePod Mini isn't easy, but there are still deals if you look in the right places.
Finding deals on Apple's HomePod and HomePod Mini can be tricky, unfortunately. However, we've hunted far and wide to find bargains on the HomePod 2 and the HomePod Mini so that you don't have to -- and yes, there are deals to be had if you look in the right places.
We'll update this page as offers come and go, so check back for the best prices available.
Best HomePod deals
In a surprise move, Apple unveiled an upgraded HomePod in January. The long-awaited update to the full-size HomePod, originally released in 2018 and discontinued in 2021, has a mostly unchanged appearance, but the new smart speaker packs in some interesting additional features alongside the exceptional audio quality we've come to expect from Apple gear. New features include Matter, Thread and Bluetooth 5.0 support, plus built-in temperature, humidity and sound recognition sensors.
B&H Photo is offering one of the few direct discounts on the HomePod 2 right now with $25 off the white and midnight options, dropping the price to $275. The retailer also offers a neat way to save on sales tax with its own-brand B&H Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back as cash. On a purchase as large as a HomePod, that's a decent chunk of change.
Target is selling the second-generation HomePod for a dollar over its regular price, but Target RedCard holders can score 5% off -- that's $15.
Order the latest HomePod directly from Apple for $299 and you'll score six months of Apple Music (worth $66) at no extra cost if you're new to that service.
Best Buy has the new HomePod in both colors. There's no direct discount, but you'll nab four months of Apple Music, four months of Apple News Plus and three months of Apple TV Plus with the purchase if you're new or returning to any of those services.
Best HomePod Mini deals
Launched in late 2020, Apple's HomePod Mini provided a more compact and, crucially, cheaper smart speaker option for Apple fans. Vibrant colors were added to the lineup in 2021, something the full-size HomePod lacks. At $99, the Mini is much more affordable than its larger sibling, though it's still nice to find a HomePod Mini deal that can knock down its price even further.
B&H Photo stocks all five HomePod Mini colors, and the retailer is offering each for $95 right now, a small $4 savings. You can also save on sales tax by using the B&H Payboo credit card, which gives you the tax as cash back.
While Costco isn't currently offering any direct discounts on the HomePod Mini, we have seen it go as low as $80, so keep an eye on it at the warehouse club.
Again, one easy way to save on Apple gear is to buy at Target, where you can save 5% when you pay with a Target RedCard. That's good for $5 off the HomePod Mini.
Apple's HomePod Mini costs the full $99 at Apple, though new subscribers will nab six months of Apple Music at no extra cost. That's a $66 value.
While there's no direct discount on the HomePod Mini at Best Buy right now, you can pick up four months of Apple Music, four months of Apple News Plus, and three months of Apple TV Plus with the purchase for new or returning subscribers to those services.
